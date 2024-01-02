Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,669,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,019,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after acquiring an additional 648,662 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $147,922 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

