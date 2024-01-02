Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $1.64 Million in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 501,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 1.61% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

