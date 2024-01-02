Mission Wealth Management LP Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

