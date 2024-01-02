Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

