Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,210 shares of company stock worth $55,300,600. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $625.03 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $631.07. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $562.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

