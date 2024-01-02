Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $272.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.96 and a 200 day moving average of $245.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

