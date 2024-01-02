Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

