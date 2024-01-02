Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 207,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.35. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.