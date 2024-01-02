Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,527,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 1,404,045 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,858 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

