Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.82. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.