McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. The company has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.46 and its 200-day moving average is $280.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

