McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 3.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

