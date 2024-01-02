Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Mastercard worth $485,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, hitting $421.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $395.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.