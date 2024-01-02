Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.44 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.36.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

