Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 2.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Lumentum worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lumentum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $17,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 78,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

