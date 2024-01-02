LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.78.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.