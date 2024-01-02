Litecoin Market Cap Achieves $5.43 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $371.61 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.36 or 0.00161922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008754 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,048,969 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
