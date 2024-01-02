Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) PT Raised to $4.00

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Knightscope Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ KSCP opened at $0.60 on Friday. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
