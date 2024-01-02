Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) PT Raised to $4.00

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knightscope Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KSCP opened at $0.60 on Friday. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Knightscope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Knightscope during the third quarter worth about $3,691,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knightscope by 100.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knightscope in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Knightscope in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.