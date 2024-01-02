John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

