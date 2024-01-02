iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.
iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.23. 418,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,058. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.
iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile
iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares TIPS Bond ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.