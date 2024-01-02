iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. 1,349,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.