iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

