iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,155,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

