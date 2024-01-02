iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2,764.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

