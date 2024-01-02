iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

