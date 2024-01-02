iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,102 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

