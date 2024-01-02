iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IJR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

