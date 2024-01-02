iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

