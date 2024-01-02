iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $144,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $96.04. 2,242,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

