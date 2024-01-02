Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Investors Title Trading Down 0.4 %

Investors Title stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $167.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $4.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

