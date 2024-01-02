Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $402.11. 17,691,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.23 and its 200 day moving average is $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

