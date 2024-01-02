Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NGVT stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.82. Ingevity has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 29.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 1,303,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ingevity by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after buying an additional 422,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 29.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 260,543 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Ingevity by 11.6% during the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

