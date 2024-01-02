IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Head to Head Comparison

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -535.84% -77.41% -62.95% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -26.02% -22.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.09 million 15.80 -$16.98 million ($0.37) -2.89 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.35) -8.60

This table compares IceCure Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IceCure Medical and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 227.10%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.67%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats IceCure Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

