Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 7,303 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned about 1.62% of Horizon Bancorp worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

HBNC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 28,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

