Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,909. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

