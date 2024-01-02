Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

