Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

