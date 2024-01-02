Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 552.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 39.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.14. 701,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

