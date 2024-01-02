Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEFA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.