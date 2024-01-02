Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 1,331 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 636.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. 3,381,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

