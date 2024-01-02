Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 653 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. 2,995,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

