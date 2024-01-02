Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

