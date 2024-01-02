Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $399.87 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

