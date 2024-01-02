Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 22,507 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51,152.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

