Head-To-Head Survey: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) versus Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT)

Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report) and Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quarta-Rad and Badger Meter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarta-Rad N/A N/A N/A Badger Meter 12.78% 18.28% 13.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quarta-Rad and Badger Meter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarta-Rad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Badger Meter $565.57 million 8.01 $66.50 million $2.90 53.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Quarta-Rad.

86.8% of Badger Meter shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Badger Meter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quarta-Rad and Badger Meter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarta-Rad 0 0 0 0 N/A Badger Meter 1 3 1 0 2.00

Badger Meter has a consensus target price of $146.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Badger Meter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than Quarta-Rad.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Quarta-Rad on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quarta-Rad

Quarta-Rad, Inc. distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector. In addition, it offers RADEX M107, a simple radon gas detector that provides visual/audio alarm when a threshold is reached, as well as RADEX EMI50, a hand-held device, which offers real-time measuring of electric field strength and electro magnetic field. Further, the company provides light and brightness detection equipment, such as RADEX Lupin, a hand-held device that measures illumination, brightness, and flicker ratio of LED screens. It markets its products through the independent distributors and the Internet. The company was formerly known as Quatra-Rad, Inc. and changed its name to Quarta-Rad, Inc. in February 2012. Quarta-Rad, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for utility-owned fixed network infrastructure, as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

