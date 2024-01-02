Head-To-Head Comparison: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $304.79 million 1.39 -$2.48 billion ($17.20) -0.30 Jushi $284.28 million 0.32 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Jushi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -328.88% -59.46% -24.12% Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Canopy Growth and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 1 3 1 0 2.00 Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $149.72, indicating a potential upside of 2,829.94%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Jushi.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Jushi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.