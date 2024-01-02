HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 11.3 %
Shares of CODX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.63. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.33.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 913.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
