Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

