Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

