Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.69 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 399.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

